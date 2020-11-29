1/
Galen R. South
1943 - 2020
Galen R. South, age 77, of Mount Prospect, Illinois for 43 years passed away on November 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice (nee DeGroote) for 49 years. Loving father of Jason. Dear Brother of Felicity (Tom) Littlepage and the late Barbara LaMoth. Graduate of Middlebury College, Vermont and University of Chicago Law School. Loving pet parent, dog wrangler, chauffeur, and an asset to all who competed in dog sports. Services will be private. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Care. For information, please visit www.glhillsfuneralhome.com or call (847) 699-9003.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
November 29, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
