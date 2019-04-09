Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Garfield Rawitsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garfield S. Rawitsch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Garfield S. Rawitsch Obituary
Garfield S. Rawitsch, 97, passed on April 6, 2019, in Longmont, Colorado. He is survived by sons Don and Peter Rawitsch; daughters-in-law Cheryl Marty and Stacy Kitt; grandchildren Besse Rawitsch, Emily Rawitsch, Jeffrey Rawitsch, and Amy Christiansen; step grandchildren Zachary White, Alisha McCarthy, and Raina Kitt Puels, and great grandson Jagadish White. Garfield worked 41 years in finance for Epstein (design & engineering) in Chicago. Adored by his family and friends, he was active in south suburban community theater and was a lifelong Cubs fan. He graduated from the U of Illinois and served in the Army Air Force 1943-46. A private service will take place April 9 in Longmont. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in his name to the or the USO, supporting members of the military: www.uso.org/donate
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.