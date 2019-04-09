|
|
Garfield S. Rawitsch, 97, passed on April 6, 2019, in Longmont, Colorado. He is survived by sons Don and Peter Rawitsch; daughters-in-law Cheryl Marty and Stacy Kitt; grandchildren Besse Rawitsch, Emily Rawitsch, Jeffrey Rawitsch, and Amy Christiansen; step grandchildren Zachary White, Alisha McCarthy, and Raina Kitt Puels, and great grandson Jagadish White. Garfield worked 41 years in finance for Epstein (design & engineering) in Chicago. Adored by his family and friends, he was active in south suburban community theater and was a lifelong Cubs fan. He graduated from the U of Illinois and served in the Army Air Force 1943-46. A private service will take place April 9 in Longmont. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in his name to the or the USO, supporting members of the military: www.uso.org/donate
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019