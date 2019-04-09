Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 442-4411
For more information about
Garfield Rawitsch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Garfield Rawitsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garfield S. Rawitsch


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Garfield S. Rawitsch Obituary
Garfield S. Rawitsch, 97, passed on April 6, 2019, in Longmont, Colorado. He is survived by sons Don and Peter Rawitsch; daughters-in-law Cheryl Marty and Stacy Kitt; grandchildren Besse Rawitsch, Emily Rawitsch, Jeffrey Rawitsch, and Amy Christiansen; step grandchildren Zachary White, Alisha McCarthy, and Raina Kitt Puels, and great grandson Jagadish White. Garfield worked 41 years in finance for Epstein (design & engineering) in Chicago. Adored by his family and friends, he was active in south suburban community theater and was a lifelong Cubs fan. He graduated from the U of Illinois and served in the Army Air Force 1943-46. A private service will take place April 9 in Longmont. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in his name to the or the USO, supporting members of the military: www.uso.org/donate
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now