Age 90, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Chicago, IL at Glenview Care Center after a 5-year journey with dementia. She was born September 9, 1928 in Pune, India, the daughter of Trivikram and Manorama Bhat. Dr. French was employed by Washtenaw Community College as a chemistry professor before her retirement. She was an ACBL Gold Life Master bridge enthusiast. She was predeceased by her husband, James C. French in 1995. She is survived by her son, Dr. Neel French of Chicago, IL; a nephew, Nitin (Elizabeth) Paranjpe of Birmingham, MI; and several nieces and nephews. At her request, cremation will take place and no formal service are planned.Memorial tributes may be made to:Washtenaw Community College FoundationGargi B. French Chemistry4800 E. Huron River Drive SC 304Ann Arbor, MI 48106
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019