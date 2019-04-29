|
Garrett J. "Garry" Keessen, age 86, US Navy Veteran, beloved husband for 53 years to the late Barbara A., nee Kooiman (2015). Loving father of Douglas (Carol) Keessen, Janet (Dr. Dale) Brink and Pamela (Dan) Gibson. Cherished grandfather of Kyle Keessen, Dr. Rachel (Zachary) Rolfe and David Koldenhoven; Steven (Stephanie), Jordan, Kristen and Lauren (fiancé Thomas Leegwater) Brink; Aaron (Kaitlyn), Austin, Jon and Jacob Gibson. Dearest great-grandfather of Eli Brink. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Faithful servant of the Lord. Visitation Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Lying in State Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church, 7059 W. 127th St., Palos Heights, IL from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials to Crossroads Prison Ministries, P.O. Box 900, Grand Rapids, MI 49509-0900 or Elim Christian Services, 13020 S. Central Ave., Crestwood, IL 60418 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2019