Garrett James Collopy, age 21, of Highland Park, IL passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2020. Beloved son of Francesca and James Collopy; dear brother of Cathryn and her fiancé Mark Rowling of St. Louis, Missouri; precious grandson to Edith (the late James) Collopy and the late Mary & Gennaro Rinaldi. Cherished nephew, cousin and friend to many. Please keep Garrett and his memory in your thoughts and prayers. A visitation will be held Friday, February 7th, 2020 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Kelley and Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral mass will be held immediately following at noon at Immaculate Conception Parish, 770 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Campaign Urging Research for Eosinophilic Disease (CURED) Foundation, P.O. Box 32, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 or https://curedfoundation.org. For more information please call Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or visit https://kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020