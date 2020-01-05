|
Gary A. Abrell, age 80, Retired Navy Captain; beloved husband of Lorel Abrell; loving father of Lorlene and the late Cass (Pamela) Abrell; cherished grandfather of Angelene, Sonny, Ariel and Charles; great-grandfather of Lola Joy and Logan Jay; brother-in-law to Jordan (Vicki) Hessler and Arlene Bailey; also many nieces and nephews; devoted caretaker Isamar. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home to Divine Savior Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3-8 P.M. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020