Gary A. Hapanovich. Age 74. Navy Veteran. Recently of Hoffman Estates. Former longtime resident of Lake Zurich. Beloved husband of the late Sharon Ann (nee Sander). Loving son of the late Alex and Ann, nee Stolerina. Dear brother of the late Sonia Bateman. Cherished uncle of Keith and Michael Bateman, Kira Matteson-Rosen, Katie Lutostanski (nee Sander), Courtney Heinz (nee Eckley), Jared Sander, Dylan Jones, Aly Withey (nee Sander), John, Will, Emma and Mike Sander. Fond cousin and friend of Larry Sarwas. Visitation Friday, June 26, 12:30 p.m. until time of service, 2 p.m., at Longmeadow Community Church, 28566 N. Lemon Rd., Mundelein, IL. Interment will follow in Lake Zurich Cemetery. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Longmeadow Community Church
JUN
26
Service
02:00 PM
Longmeadow Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
