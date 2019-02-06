Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
For more information about
Gary Krueger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Krueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary A. Krueger


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary A. Krueger Obituary
Gary A. Krueger, age 76, lifelong Lemonter, born September 4, 1942, passed away February 2, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edwin and Charlotte Krueger; loving brother of Kenneth E. Krueger; father of Marc and Keith; and grandfather of Briana, Josh, and Jessica. Visitation Thursday from 4 - 9 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Friday, February 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lemont Food Pantry, Lemont Lions Club, or Lemont Fire Dept. Auxiliary.Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
Download Now