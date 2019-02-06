|
Gary A. Krueger, age 76, lifelong Lemonter, born September 4, 1942, passed away February 2, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edwin and Charlotte Krueger; loving brother of Kenneth E. Krueger; father of Marc and Keith; and grandfather of Briana, Josh, and Jessica. Visitation Thursday from 4 - 9 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Friday, February 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lemont Food Pantry, Lemont Lions Club, or Lemont Fire Dept. Auxiliary.Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019