Gary Blaine Hurt, 77, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 in Aurora, Illinois, surrounded by his children. He was born on August 8, 1941 in Evanston Illinois to Arline (née Cubbin) Hurt and Erwin M. Hurt. He married the love of his life, Kay Marie (née Kupris) Hurt on September 3, 1966.
Gary graduated from Maine Township High School in Park Ridge, Illinois in 1959 and went on to earn his BS in Business from Miami University in 1963 and his JD from the University of Illinois in 1968. He was also admitted to the Illinois Bar in 1968.
During his law career he served as Secretary and General Counsel for the Wurlitzer Company for 10 years and continued in private practice with an emphasis on trial work, family law, real estate and real estate planning until his retirement. He also taught at two local junior colleges in the areas of business law, criminal law and criminal procedure. Gary was also dedicated to his community, serving eight years on the West Aurora School Board, five years on the Aurora Historical Society board and five years on the Salvation Army board.
He was a member of a group of graduates of the Maine Township class of '59 affectionately known as the "Old Gang." This group forged a unique bond with each other and has maintained their friendships through the years with annual reunions across the United States.
With a passion for genealogy, history, reading, and photography, Gary was the family historian and photographer. A proud father to his children, and later 'Papa' to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, he was a frequent attendee at his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, often with camera in-hand, ready to capture the moment.
Left to cherish his memory, his son Stephen B. Hurt (Sara Peters) and daughter Jennifer Kay Swanson along with his adored grandchildren, Ashley (Dennis) Morsch, Byren (Melissa) Swanson, Gunnar Swanson, and precious great-grandchildren, McKinlee, Paislee and Kaylee Morsch and Audrey, Odessa and Colton Swanson, treasured nephew and niece, Robert (Beth) Pearson and AnnMarie (Kris) Fauske, and a host of other dear family and friends.
He was preceded in death by Kay, his wife of 48 years, his parents, his sister Judith A. (née Hurt) Schneider, and his son-in-law Parish Swanson.
A devoted friend and family man, Gary will be forever remembered for his caring heart, bright smile, and cheerful laugh. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held at New England Congregational Church, 406 West Galena Blvd, Aurora, Illinois 60506 on August 17, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. with services officiated by Pastor Gary McCann at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Gary's name to The , https://www.alz.org or New England Congregational Church, Aurora, Illinois.
