Gary Cope, age 58, of Camdenton, Missouri passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home in Camdenton.
Gary was born February 6, 1962 in Aurora, Illinois, the son of Edward and Mary (Pagonis) Cope.
On June 21, 1993, Gary was united in marriage to Debbie Pinson in Negril, Jamaica. They shared 26 years together at the time of his passing.
Gary loved life. He enjoyed his time with family, especially his grandchildren. His greatest happiness was being called Grandpa. He also liked to travel and enjoyed being with other people. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, son, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Gary is survived by his wife Debbie Cope of the home; his three sons David Cope, Bryan Cope, and Chris Cope (Deanna) all of Aurora, Illinois; his beloved grandchildren Harper, Olivia, Kennedy, Abraham, and Remington; his father Edward Cope; his mother Mary Cope; his brothers Steven Cope (Debbie) of Oswego, Illinois, Michael Cope (Lisa) of Oswego, Illinois, and Terry Cope of Forest, Illinois; his half-sister Kathy Mitchum of Kansas City, Missouri; other relatives and many friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the Chicago, Illinois area.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Dogwood Animal Shelter in Camdenton, Missouri.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.