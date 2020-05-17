Gary E. Baltusis
1949 - 2020
Gary E. Baltusis, age 71, a Vietnam-era veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1985, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home, following a year and a half battle with cancer. He was born April 11, 1949 in Chicago, IL.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
