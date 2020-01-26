|
Gary Edward Kolb, age 74, grew up and raised his family in Chicago and DesPlaines, eventually retiring to Goodyear, AZ before returning home to Illinois in 2018; served honorably as a medic in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era, respected funeral director for nearly 40 years with Weinstein Brothers, and avid White Sox fan and season ticketholder; devoted son of the late Phillip W. and the late Sissy Kolb; loving father of Kevin (Angela Turner) Kolb, Brian Kolb, and Jill Kolb; adored Grandpa Gary of Lara, Michael, Nina, Dylan, Miranda, and Sara; cherished brother of Cis (Terry) Roberts, Barb (Sandy) Alper, and the late Allen (late Eydie) Kolb; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend to many. We will miss Gary's contagious smile, warm nature, and caring ways. Service Tuesday, 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Entombment Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020