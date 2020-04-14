|
Gary Edward Kurland, age 61. Beloved husband of Kathy nee Ramos. Loving father of Benny, Jackie, and Jennifer. Devoted son of Ethel nee Kurnick and the late Howard D. Kurland, MD. Cherished brother of Robin (Marshall) Ross and Anne (Scot Warady) Kurland Warady. Adored uncle of Elizabeth (Joel) Holland, Zachary Ross, Victoria Warady, and Maxwell Warady. Great uncle of Jace and Brayden Holland. Private graveside service on Friday but accessible for streaming via the following link https://bit.ly/GaryKurland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wildlife Conservation Network, www.wildnet.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020