Grace United Methodist Church
300 E Gartner Rd
Naperville, IL 60540
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
300 E Gartner Road
Naperville, IL
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
300 E Gartner Road
Naperville, IL
Gary Edward Silke

Gary Edward Silke Obituary
Silke, Gary Edward 81, longtime resident of Naperville, IL and Anna Maria, FL passed away peacefully at home on August 21, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Gary was born in Elberfeld, IN to the late William and Florence Silke.

Gary will be remembered as a loving husband to his wife of 61 years, Alice Ann Silke, father to Kim (Doug) Scharafin of Naperville, IL, Tim (Cindy) Silke of Naperville, IL, Stephanie (Jay) Flatt of Naperville, IL, and Heather (Justen) Hampton of Aurora, IL.

He was an adored grandfather to Ashley (Scott) Palmer, Eric Scharafin, Stephen (Rachel) Scharafin, Jessica (Darren) Williams, Sara (Jeremy) Friedrich, Megan Silke, Tyler (Caroline) Flatt, Morgan Flatt, Austin Flatt, and Dylan and Taylor Hampton.

He was also the proud great-grandfather of Alice, Charlie and Teddy Palmer, Hugh Scharafin, Amalia Friedrich and Lincoln Williams.

Gary received his Bachelors and Masters degrees from The University of Evansville. He spent the majority of his career working in the metal decorating and chemical coatings industry for Watson Standard Corporation of Pittsburgh, PA.

Gary will be remembered for his love of family, lifelong friendships, golf, music, world travel, church and his faith in God

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Gary's name to:

Grace United Methodist Church

300 East Gartner Rd. Naperville, IL 60540

Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org)

230 East Ohio Street Suite 500 Chicago, IL 60611

A visitation and memorial service, open to all, will be held Monday August 26, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E Gartner Road in Naperville. Visitation will be from 9-11:00 AM, service at 11:00AM. Burial will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019
