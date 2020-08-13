Gary G. Petersen of Paradise Valley, Arizona passed away suddenly on March 16, 2020 of cardiac arrest. Born on May 4,1936 in Antelope County, Nebraska to Peter and Josephine (Scheer) Petersen, Gary is survived by his three sons Brent (Karen Campopiano), Chris (Tracey Hartmann), and Scott Petersen, nephew Richard (Teresa) Noll, great nephew Colton (Stephanie Stanley) Noll, and granddaughters Sadie and Ella Petersen. Gary was preceded in death by Elizabeth Ann (Ewert) Petersen, his wife, from whom he was divorced at the time. After many years in Barrington, Gary spent his final years in Arizona. Gary was 83.



Gary grew up in Wood River, Nebraska, and after high school earned an undergraduate degree from the University of California at Los Angeles and an MBA from the University of Illinois. He and Beth spent their first years of marriage in Europe where Gary was stationed in Germany as an Army Lieutenant. He was honorably discharged from military service in 1960. Gary developed his career in the electronics industry throughout the country before settling in Barrington when Gary worked for General Telephone and Electronics. In the early 1980s, Gary was the Chairman of the Electronics Industry Association and testified before Congress in 1982 before the Committee on Education and Labor. Gary will be best remembered for his big laugh and unending curiosity. An interment of Gary's ashes is being planned for 2021 where his parents, Josephine and Pete Petersen are buried, at Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island, NE. Condolences can be sent by email to Chris Petersen at chrispetersen66@gmail.com.





