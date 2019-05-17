Gary Eugene Heath, 47, of Chicago's South Loop passed away unexpectedly May 12. 2019.Gary was an athlete at Jefferson High School in his native Cedar Rapids, Iowa.His experiences on the field in Iowa and as a player for Lake Forest College fostered a lifelong love of the game.Lake Forest College was where he met his wife of 15 years Suzanne and forged strong friendships with his fellow Brotherhood fraternity members.He lived joyfully and enjoyed winter getaways with his family, cooking, poker, music, reading; as well as trips with his beloved parents to Florida and Las Vegas.He was a longtime compliance officer in Chicago, most recently with Wells Fargo Advisors' downtown office.In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Amelia; son, Robert, his parents David and Judy; in-laws Elizabeth (the late Robert) Murphy, sister in law Margaret Murphy, grandmother Shirley (the late Weldon) Maness; aunts Audrey Taylor, Sharon(Don) Irwin, Becky (Danny) Wulfekuhle, Debra (Joseph) Valunas, Cathy Shoun, Angela Bell, many beloved cousins. A visitation will be held at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N Western Ave, Chicago il 60625, on Sunday May 19, 2019 from 3-6pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday May 20, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donation may be made in his memory to Old St. Mary's Church at https://oldstmarys.com/donate/. For more information please contact 773-561-6874. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary