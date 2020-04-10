|
|
Gary Hunter, beloved son of Garrett and Grace Hunter (deceased), loved grandson of Maude Buzzo (deceased) and loved nephew of Marina Buzzo (deceased). Loved by his New Zealand family, Gretchen, Ashley, Tamara, Chris, Tyson, Mila, Bodhi and Sachi. Special thanks to Monique Bell and the Cook County Public Guardian's Office for their care. Private Interment Bronswood Cemetery. Arrangements by Giancola Funeral & Cremation 800.975.4321
www.giancolafuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2020