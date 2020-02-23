|
Gary J. Frighetto, 85, born in Iron River, Michigan on August 11, 1934 and passed away February 20, 2020; long-time resident of the Chicagoland area. Beloved and devoted husband of over 40 years to the late Mary M. Frighetto. He will be loved and forever missed by his children, Mark (Nancie), Lori, John (Wendy) , Michael (Jennifer) Frighetto, Donald (Liz) Cyze and Mary Beth (Jim Stern) Cyze. Preceded in death by his son Robert (Kathy) Cyze. Proud grandfather of Katie, Beth Anne, David, Amelia, Jeanine, Alexandra, Grant, Laine, Reid, Reese, Jonathan, Tiffany, Andrew and Victoria. Great grandfather of Johnny, Natalie, Jack, Collin, Caleb, and Charlotte. Brother of William (Marge) Frueh and the late Patricia A. Miller. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Fond friend and neighbor to many. He will be remembered most for his dedication, love, and devotion to his family. Long-time member of Sheet Metal Workers' Local No. 73. Lifelong Cubs fan who saw his dream come true with their World Series win in 2016. Memorial visitation Monday, February 24, 2020 from 3 until 9 PM at The M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Family and friends meeting Tuesday 9:45 AM at Saint Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo, Chicago for Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601. Interment Private. For Further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020