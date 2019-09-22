|
Gary L. Falk, age 66, a resident of Aurora, IL since 1989, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at AMITA Health Holy Family Medical Center, Des Plaines, IL. He was born July 1, 1953 in Evanston, IL.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019