Gary L. Pleger, Age 70, US Army Veteran, passed away on November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Falk) Pleger. Loving father of Steve (Victoria) Pleger and Chris Pleger. Dearest grandfather of Benny and Elena. Also survived by his walking buddy his dog, Missy. Cherished son of the late Lucille (nee Klauck) and the late Edward Pleger. Fond son-in-law of the late Pat (nee Munson) and the late John Falk. Dear nephew of Arlene Klauck. Dear cousin to many. Proud retiree of AT&T with 30 years of service.
Cremation rites were accorded.