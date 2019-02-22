|
|
Gary M. Riley, age 71, of Homewood. U.S. Army Veteran of Viet Nam War. Beloved husband of Ellen Riley nee Kane. Loving father of Martin Riley and Terri Riley. Cherished grandfather of Liz. Former Sears employee. Graduate of Campion H.S. in Prairie Du Chien, WI. and Loras College. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy. Homewood Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. Interment with Military Honors Tuesday at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For additional information 708 798-5300 or www.tews-ryanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019