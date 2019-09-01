|
Gary M. Zielinsky, age 60, passed away suddenly at his home on August 28, 2019. Gary was the beloved husband of Deborah F., nee Kula, for 35 wonderful years; loving father of Ashley F. (Dan) Harris and Kyle M. Zielinsky; dearest son of the late Esther, nee Kendzior, and the late Terry Zielinsky; cherished grandpa "G.Z." of Zachary Harris; dearest brother of Ronald (Lauren) Zielinsky; fond uncle of Dana (Jordan) Steinberg, Kristen (Michael) Amato, Kevin (Altera) Zielinsky and Brendan Homanick. Visitation Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Our Lady of Hope Church in Rosemont for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The entombment will follow at St. Adalbert Mausoleum in Niles. In lieu of flowers, donations to: National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org would be appreciated. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019