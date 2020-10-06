Gary Makino , 66, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020, in Rockford, IL. He was born in Chicago on June 24, 1954, son of the late Joseph and Martha Makino. Gary is survived by his brother Jeffrey Makino and wife Gloria of Lindenhurst, niece Jennifer Makino of Chicago, nephew Robert Makino and wife Alicia of Grayslake, two beautiful grandnieces Milena and Emmy, two extended family members Eric and Joshua Pelletier and two special companions Mini and Dizzy who provided countless hours of comfort and enjoyment. Gary was a humble hard working man who enjoyed physical fitness and running marathons. He had a dry sense of humor that made us all laugh and smile. He was a strong, quiet, caring brother and a devoted son who shared his home with his mother while providing her with loving care and comfort. We will all miss his willingness to help, his handyman skills and as stated by his six year old grandniece Milena "we will miss his kindness". Gary spent many years in the restaurant industry and the last several years self-employed as a specialty appliance repairman. We were blessed to have him in our lives. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in his memory may be made to projectpurple.org
.