1/1
Gary Makino
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Makino , 66, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020, in Rockford, IL. He was born in Chicago on June 24, 1954, son of the late Joseph and Martha Makino. Gary is survived by his brother Jeffrey Makino and wife Gloria of Lindenhurst, niece Jennifer Makino of Chicago, nephew Robert Makino and wife Alicia of Grayslake, two beautiful grandnieces Milena and Emmy, two extended family members Eric and Joshua Pelletier and two special companions Mini and Dizzy who provided countless hours of comfort and enjoyment. Gary was a humble hard working man who enjoyed physical fitness and running marathons. He had a dry sense of humor that made us all laugh and smile. He was a strong, quiet, caring brother and a devoted son who shared his home with his mother while providing her with loving care and comfort. We will all miss his willingness to help, his handyman skills and as stated by his six year old grandniece Milena "we will miss his kindness". Gary spent many years in the restaurant industry and the last several years self-employed as a specialty appliance repairman. We were blessed to have him in our lives. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in his memory may be made to projectpurple.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved