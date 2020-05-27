Dr. Gary Meyers, 76, beloved husband, father and friend passed away on May 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Known for his infectious laughter and his kindness, he brought out the best in all of us. For more than 50 years, he practiced family dentistry as a doctor to so many and a friend to all.
Devoted son of the late Rose and Gilbert Meyers, Gary is survived by his wife Marilyn, children Stacy, Thomas, Danny, Danielle, Mindy, Jami and Howard and grandchildren Connor, Lou, Quin, Jessie, Jonathan, Danielle and Scott.
In Gary's memory, contributions to the Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated: www.rolfefoundation.org 773-989-1108. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.