Gary Neeley Rubow, of Chicago. Beloved husband of Laura, nee Miner. Father of Sherry Richardson, Rick (Shirley), RoB (Leah), Franklin, Kevin (Lisa) Rubow and Kate (Jim) Christiansen. Grandfather of twenty four, and great-grandfather of two. Dear brother of Steven (Sharon) and Lynn Rubow. Brother-in-law and friend to many. Gary was a Vietnam Veteran (1970). Bronze Star. Graveside Services Saturday, May 11th, 11 AM, Windridge Memorial Park, 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Rd, Cary, IL 60013. Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019
