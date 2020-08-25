Gary P. Nagle, August 23, 2020, age 63, of Southaven, MS, formerly of Chicago, Illinois. Survivors are wife Debbie (DelRe), mother Genevieve and sister Linda. Preceded in death by father Garrett "Bud". Graduate of Western Michigan University and President of GPN Supply Chain Consultants. Although Gary moved to Florida then Mississippi, he remembered his Chicago roots and friends, and kept up with his favorite teams, the Bears, White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks. In his travels, he sought out expatriate Chicagoans with small businesses serving Chicago-style cuisine and made an effort to patronize them. He was a tall man with a commanding presence, great wit and big heart. He will be dearly missed. Services will be private.





