Gary R. Obediah (Powles), age 69 of Brookfield, formerly of Norridge. A celebration of Gary's life will be planned when it is safe for all of us to get together again. Memorial donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Complete Obituary and Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com . For more information, please contact (708) 485-0214.