Gary R. Carbone, age 62, passed away suddenly on October 28, 2019. Gary was the beloved husband of Martha, nee McGurn, for 38 wonderful years; loving father of Tony (Sandra), Jaclyn (Michael) LaFlamboy, Joseph (Brianna) and Julie (Justin) Schultz; dearest son of the late J. Dolores and Michael Carbone, Sr.; cherished grandfather of Tyler, Natalie, MacKenzie, Charlie, Mia, Isla, Gio and Brody; dear brother of Gayle (John) Heath and the late Michael (Nancy) Carbone; close friend and business partner of Shawn and Liz Minogue; fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Gary was the owner of G&S Truck repair. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Bartholomew Church in Chicago for a Mass at 11:00 a.m. The interment will be private. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019