Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Chicago, IL
Gary R. Carbone Obituary
Gary R. Carbone, age 62, passed away suddenly on October 28, 2019. Gary was the beloved husband of Martha, nee McGurn, for 38 wonderful years; loving father of Tony (Sandra), Jaclyn (Michael) LaFlamboy, Joseph (Brianna) and Julie (Justin) Schultz; dearest son of the late J. Dolores and Michael Carbone, Sr.; cherished grandfather of Tyler, Natalie, MacKenzie, Charlie, Mia, Isla, Gio and Brody; dear brother of Gayle (John) Heath and the late Michael (Nancy) Carbone; close friend and business partner of Shawn and Liz Minogue; fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Gary was the owner of G&S Truck repair. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Bartholomew Church in Chicago for a Mass at 11:00 a.m. The interment will be private. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
