Gary R. Murino, 81, of Burr Ridge, IL and Naples, FL passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020. Loving husband of Donna Murino. Loving father of Frank A. Murino, Gary A. (Pam) Murino and Lee Ann (Bill Hensien) Murino. Devoted grandfather of Olivia, Frankie, Mary Jo, Nicole, Mikey, J.V., Gigi, and Jack. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Murino and sister, Donna Wahlborg. Gary was a graduate of Mendel High School and Northern Illinois University. Gary spent over 35 years in the Electrical Industry. Visitation 4pm to 9pm, Tuesday, February 4th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends to gather directly at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs on Wednesday, February 5th for 11am Mass. Interment to follow at Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . For further info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020