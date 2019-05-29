Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary S. Lee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary S. Lee Obituary
Gary S. Lee entered the Church Triumphant on Wednesday, April 24. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, George W. Lee and R. Ann Lee (née Toler), and his loving brother, G. Andrew Lee. He is survived by cherished sisters, Kathleen B. Peara, and Frances A. Lee, adoring niece, Rachel A. York, and dear aunt, Vicki Sauter (Joseph Martinich).Visitation will be held at Calvary Memorial Church in Oak Park on June 1 starting at 10:00 am., with a service at 11 am. Internment will be held at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on June 7 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Calvary Memorial Church, Childfund International, or .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.