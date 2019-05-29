|
|
Gary S. Lee entered the Church Triumphant on Wednesday, April 24. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, George W. Lee and R. Ann Lee (née Toler), and his loving brother, G. Andrew Lee. He is survived by cherished sisters, Kathleen B. Peara, and Frances A. Lee, adoring niece, Rachel A. York, and dear aunt, Vicki Sauter (Joseph Martinich).Visitation will be held at Calvary Memorial Church in Oak Park on June 1 starting at 10:00 am., with a service at 11 am. Internment will be held at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on June 7 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Calvary Memorial Church, Childfund International, or .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019