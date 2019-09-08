|
|
Gary Scott Saipe, age 70, beloved husband of Tarryl Saipe, happily married for 45 years; loving father of Joshua (Julie) Saipe, Lara (Matt) Durgavich & Noah (Adriana) Saipe; cherished Dadoo of Henrietta, Zoe, Evan, Vivian & Gwenyth; dear brother of Meryl (Gary) Levenstein. He was an attorney by vocation, a writer, composer & actor by avocation. He loved his family, to make people laugh & peanut butter. Gary was a proud founding member of Congregation Or Shalom. Chapel service Mon. Sept. 9, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd. Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Or Shalom. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019