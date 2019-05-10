|
Gary Stein, 72, passed away May 1 at Broward Health Coral Springs Florida, surrounded by his wife Jacalyn (Herman), his son Mark, brother Lloyd, niece Allison, and brother-in-law Lonnie. Gary grew up in Chicago and studied journalism at Northern Illinois University. After sports writing stints in Rockford and New York, Gary moved to the Sun-Sentinel in Ft. Lauderdale where he began a 36- year career as a sportswriter, columnist, editor, bureau chief, and editorial writer. In total, Gary wrote over 3,500 columns for the Sun-Sentinel. Read more by searching "Gary Stein Sun-Sentinel."
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 10, 2019