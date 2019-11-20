Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 S. Meyers Rd.
Lombard, IL
Lying in State
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1165 Westmore-Meyers
Lombard, IL
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1165 Westmore-Meyers
Lombard, IL
Gary Surges Obituary
Gary Surges, age 67, of Lombard. Beloved husband of Pamela, nee Montgomery; dear son of the late Clarence and the late Selma Surges; fond brother of John (Gina) Surges; brother-in-law of Donald (Karen) Montgomery and James (Deborah) Montgomery; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired from At&t after 30 years.

Visitation Thursday, November 21st, 4-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. In state Friday, 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1165 Westmore-Meyers, Lombard, IL 60148. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Memorials to are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019
