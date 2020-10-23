Age 64; Suddenly; Devoted husband of Karen, nee DuBrock; Loving father of Sara and the late Gary Jr.; Cherished son of the late Raymond and the late Lois Arthurs; Beloved brother of Raymond Jr. (Janet), the late David, Cynthia (Richard) Donnellan, Robert (Sandra), and William (Patricia); Dear son-in-law of Patricia and the late Mel DuBrock; Fond brother-in-law of Colleen (Michael) Mancari, Daniel (Karen) DuBrock, and John (Donna) DuBrock; Cherished uncle, cousin, and friend to many; Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge; All Funeral Services are Private; For those who would like to view the Mass at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, a live stream is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/arthurs
; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com