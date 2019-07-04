Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Gary Trim Obituary
Gary Trim passed away on June 30, 2019. Beloved and loving partner of Carole Timkovich; dear father of Steve Trim; cherished son of the late Emerson and Lillian Trim; fond cousin of Alice (the late Murton) Sommerville and Janice (Jim) Drechsel. Gary's lifelong career was in publishing, first at Chas. Levy Co., then as sales manager at the University of Chicago Press. In 1981 he founded Trim Associates to represent academic publishers throughout the Midwest and to national chains and wholesalers. Visitation Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; interment Mount Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, because of Gary's profound love of jazz, donations to Youth Education Programs of Chicago Jazz Philharmonic, 1111 N. Wells Street, Suite 501, Chicago, IL 60610 or www.ChiJazzPhil.org/donate are appreciated. For service info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 4 to July 5, 2019
