|
|
Gary V. Winstead, age 75, suddenly. Beloved husband of Muriel nee O'Connor; loving father of Megan (Jason) Egbert and Ryan (Ashley) Winstead; fond grandfather of Nathan, Daniel, Ethan, Emmett and the late Ryan Patrick; dear brother of Gail (the late Marvin) Menconi; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Saturday, August 17, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. In lieu of flowers donations to Hope for NKH Fund https://giving.cu.edu/fund/hope-nkh-fund or , https://donate3.cancer.org would be greatly appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019