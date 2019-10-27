|
Gary Walter Granzow, age 79, of Carversville, Pennsylvania passed away on October 16, 2019. Gary was born on July 12, 1940 to Henry and Nina Lee (née Cunningham) Granzow, in Oak Park, Illinois, the second of three children. He graduated from Oak Park High School in 1958 where he met his wife of fifty-eight years, Margaret "Mitsy" (née Neuman) Granzow.
Gary attended the University of Illinois where he studied chemical engineering and graduated in 1962. He was a life-long supporter of the Illini and its athletic teams. He was very proud that two of his sons also attended and graduated from the University. Upon graduation, he was initially employed at General Electric and then joined Universal Oil Products (UOP) in Des Plaines, Illinois. UOP sponsored him to attend The John Marshall Law School in Chicago, Illinois. After working days and attending school at night, while raising three young children with his wife, he graduated first in his law school class in 1971.
Gary's career at UOP spanned nearly 25 years. He first worked in the Legal Department as a patent attorney and concluded in the position of Chief Operating Officer. Gary and the family lived in London from 1974 to 1979 while Gary worked in UOP's London office. After leaving UOP in 1984, he held the position of General Manager with Horizon Chemical a division of A.E. Staley in Decatur, Illinois where he pioneered new products from corn. Subsequent to that, Gary was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Angus Chemical Company in Northbrook, Illinois. Gary was a highly skilled negotiator and consummate deal-maker in addition to an innovator in the field of petrochemical and corn-based products, exemplified by the several patents issued in his name or by his companies. He cherished the memories of his days at UOP and the life-long friends he made there.
Gary retired in 1997 to life with his wife in Carversville, Pennsylvania and Donhead St. Andrew, Wiltshire, England. The friendships he made in The Donheads were so dear to him. He had a love for history, literature, poetry, music, stamp collecting, Da' Bears and in particular a well told joke or pun. Gary had a tremendous dedication to stamp collecting and authored a significant book on stamp and currency line engraving for which he received several awards. Gary had a great affection for all of his children and grandchildren. He so enjoyed the time spent with family in conversation.
Gary is predeceased by his mother and father, sister Sandy and his granddaughter Caroline. He is survived by his wife Mitsy, their three sons, Russell, Andrew, and Will, daughters-in-law, Catherine and Caryn, as well as, five grandchildren, Benjamin, Timothy, Elise, Ryan and Emma. Gary is also survived by his brother Todd and sister-in-law Mary. Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many and we will miss him dearly.
Gary will be laid to rest in a private burial service at the Carversville Cemetery in Carversville, Pennsylvania. A Service and Celebration of Life gathering will be arranged in due course. Memorial donations may be made to The United States Philatelic Classics Society https://www.uspcs.org/donations/ or Royal Philatelic Society http://www.rpsl.org.uk/tomorrows-royal.asp.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019