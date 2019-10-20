|
Gaspar Erdelyi, 93, of Niles, Illinois, formerly of Chicago, after a short illness. Beloved husband for over 68 years of the late Leposava (nee Vejmelka). Dear father of Peter (Margaret) Erdelyi and Christina (Dr. Bruce) Cable. Kind and doting Dida to Michael (fiancé Reanna) Erdelyi, Maximilian (Sarah) Cable, Chloe Cable (Sam Perkins) and Claire Cable. Gaspar lived a long and extraordinary life. Born in Paris, France, he moved to Temesvar, Romania as a young child and was raised by his grandparents. As a young adult during World War II he worked on the Danube River, where he had the good fortune to meet his future wife in Vienna. They were married in Regensburg, Germany in 1947. In 1952, they immigrated to the US and through hard work and dedication achieved the American Dream. Always patriotic, he frequently remarked to his children, "You live pretty good in my country!" Gaspar was also a diehard Cubs fan, who was thrilled to see a World Series victory. Besides his wife, Gaspar was preceded in death by his sister Ketty (the late Roland) Clinet of Paris, France and his brother-in-law, Bozidar (the late Sonja) Vejmelka of Zadar, Croatia. He was the adored uncle of his nieces and nephews: Jean-Claude (Elisabet) Clinet, Christian (Evelyne) Clinet, Jocelyne (Patrick) Pegues, Roland (Emmanuelle) Clinet, Catherine (Jean-Michel) Gros, Corinne (Alain) Huguenin, of France; and Nebojsa (Slavka) Vejmelka and Zoran (Jadranka) Vejmelka of Zadar, Croatia. Gaspar, a real estate broker, founded Astro Realty in Chicago, and was later President and CEO of Irving Federal Savings and Loan of Chicago. Funeral Tuesday, Oct. 22nd, 9:30am from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago to Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash, Chicago, IL 60646 for Mass at 10:00am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Monday, Oct. 21st from 3:00-9:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Queen of All Saints Basilica, would be appreciated. For funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit Gaspar's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
