Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
6280 N. Sauganash
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaspar Erdelyi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaspar Erdelyi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gaspar Erdelyi Obituary
Gaspar Erdelyi, 93, of Niles, Illinois, formerly of Chicago, after a short illness. Beloved husband for over 68 years of the late Leposava (nee Vejmelka). Dear father of Peter (Margaret) Erdelyi and Christina (Dr. Bruce) Cable. Kind and doting Dida to Michael (fiancé Reanna) Erdelyi, Maximilian (Sarah) Cable, Chloe Cable (Sam Perkins) and Claire Cable. Gaspar lived a long and extraordinary life. Born in Paris, France, he moved to Temesvar, Romania as a young child and was raised by his grandparents. As a young adult during World War II he worked on the Danube River, where he had the good fortune to meet his future wife in Vienna. They were married in Regensburg, Germany in 1947. In 1952, they immigrated to the US and through hard work and dedication achieved the American Dream. Always patriotic, he frequently remarked to his children, "You live pretty good in my country!" Gaspar was also a diehard Cubs fan, who was thrilled to see a World Series victory. Besides his wife, Gaspar was preceded in death by his sister Ketty (the late Roland) Clinet of Paris, France and his brother-in-law, Bozidar (the late Sonja) Vejmelka of Zadar, Croatia. He was the adored uncle of his nieces and nephews: Jean-Claude (Elisabet) Clinet, Christian (Evelyne) Clinet, Jocelyne (Patrick) Pegues, Roland (Emmanuelle) Clinet, Catherine (Jean-Michel) Gros, Corinne (Alain) Huguenin, of France; and Nebojsa (Slavka) Vejmelka and Zoran (Jadranka) Vejmelka of Zadar, Croatia. Gaspar, a real estate broker, founded Astro Realty in Chicago, and was later President and CEO of Irving Federal Savings and Loan of Chicago. Funeral Tuesday, Oct. 22nd, 9:30am from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago to Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash, Chicago, IL 60646 for Mass at 10:00am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Monday, Oct. 21st from 3:00-9:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Queen of All Saints Basilica, would be appreciated. For funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit Gaspar's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gaspar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now