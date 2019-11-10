|
Gayle E. Kruskol, nee Cohen, age 72; beloved wife of Bruce; loving mother of Stacey (Andrew) Landsly, Bryan (Julie) Kruskol, and David Kruskol; proud grandmother of Hannah and Emma Landsly, Kelsie, Kyle, and Cameron Kruskol; dear sister of Terri Cohen; devoted daughter of the late Martin and Lillian Cohen. Service Monday 9:30am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019