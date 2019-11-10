Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum
7801 W. Montrose Avenue
Norridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle Kruskol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle E. Kruskol

Add a Memory
Gayle E. Kruskol Obituary
Gayle E. Kruskol, nee Cohen, age 72; beloved wife of Bruce; loving mother of Stacey (Andrew) Landsly, Bryan (Julie) Kruskol, and David Kruskol; proud grandmother of Hannah and Emma Landsly, Kelsie, Kyle, and Cameron Kruskol; dear sister of Terri Cohen; devoted daughter of the late Martin and Lillian Cohen. Service Monday 9:30am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gayle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
Read more