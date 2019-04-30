Home

Gayle Erickson

Gayle Erickson Obituary
Gayle Erickson of Peoria, AZ, formerly of Geneva, Illinois passed away peacefully on April 4 surrounded by loved ones. Beloved wife of Steve, devoted mother of Emily, loving stepmother of Jeff and Keith, dear sister of Denise and Ed, loving aunt of Robert, Jeffrey, Jackson and Zachary. Gayle had a natural, unaffected way of bringing smiles to the people she met. She was instantly liked and remembered. She was gentle and kind and thoughtful. During the last few years of her life Gayle stood up to cancer and demonstrated amazing mental and emotional strength. As countless people said, she was truly an inspiration.A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the United Methodist Church of Geneva on Friday, May 3 at 2:00 (reception with family at 1:00). Donations to: Hospice Foundation of America, 1707 L Street NW, Suite 220 Washington, DC 20036
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019
