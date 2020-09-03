Gayle Jayne Learn (Honigman) passed away peacefully in Hobe Sound, Florida on August 16, 2020. She was born November 28, 1948 in Oak park, Illinois. She is the daughter to Jayne and Paul Learn of Oak Park, IL. Gayle spent her earlier years in Oak Park, her father Paul owned the Learn Dairy Co. Gayle went to Colorado State University at Fort Collins, Colorado. She was a master tennis player. After college, Gayle lived in Chicago, New York and in Florida. Gayle's specialty was having fun and she lived her life her way. She especially enjoyed boating, tennis, cooking, pool, board games and always had a special connection to animals especially her dogs. Gayle is survived by her sister Linda Learn (Andy Loughlin) , brother Gordon Learn, niece Tina (Tom) Eaton, and nephew David (Aimee) Tanking, their daughters, Morgan and Mackenzie Tanking.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society by visiting Gayle's memorial at www.davenportfamily.com
