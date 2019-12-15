|
Gayle Sharon Friedman. Beloved wife of 48 years of Donald Friedman. Loving mother of Todd Friedman (Erin Lawler-Friedman), Stacey (Daniel) Prass, and Christen (Jeffrey) Mahlmeister. Proud grandmother of Clint Lawler, Aiden and Hannah Friedman, Drew and Chase Prass, and Owen and Will Mahlmeister. Dear sister of Daniel Matlin. Service Monday, 10:00 am at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Willow Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , www.kidney.org. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019