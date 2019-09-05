|
Gene F. Nutoni, age 79. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Schaefer). Loving brother of Irma (Larry) Adcox, Louis (late Geri), Ralph (Sue), and Julie Nutoni. Loving uncle of many. Visitation Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Services Monday, September 9 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to or . Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019