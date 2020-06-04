Collins Gene F., age 92, Orland Park, IL resident formerly of Evergreen Park and Chicago's Park Manor area. Beloved husband of the late Lois for 65 years. Loving father of Kevin (Nancy) and Gail Collins. Adored grandfather of Michael and Jonathan. Devoted son of the late John and late Margaret Collins. Dear brother of the late Donald (the late Gloria) Collins and the late John Collins Jr. Dedicated employee of 44 years at Sargent & Lundy Engineers and dear friend of many. Per his wishes, private services will be held.





