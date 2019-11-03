|
Gene Quirini 86 of Mount Prospect, beloved husband of late Helene Natalie Quirini nee Gordon); loving father of Monique McGrath, Gene E. (Terri) Quirini and MIchael (Angela) Quirini; devoted grandfather of Brennan, Matthew, Samantha, Gabriella, Aiden, Alex, Michael, Nicholas and Mia; fond brother of Anthony (Laurie) Quirini. Visitation Thur., Nov. 7, 2019 from 3pm until 8pm at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, (four blocks south of Palatine Rd.) Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Mass Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 at 10am at St. Thomas Becket Church 1321 Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines.
Memorial donations in Gene's name may be made to the Western Golf Association Evans Scholars Foundation at https://wgaesf.org. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019