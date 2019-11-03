Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Becket Church
1321 Burning Bush Lane
Mount Prospect, IL
Gene J. Quirini Obituary
Gene Quirini 86 of Mount Prospect, beloved husband of late Helene Natalie Quirini nee Gordon); loving father of Monique McGrath, Gene E. (Terri) Quirini and MIchael (Angela) Quirini; devoted grandfather of Brennan, Matthew, Samantha, Gabriella, Aiden, Alex, Michael, Nicholas and Mia; fond brother of Anthony (Laurie) Quirini. Visitation Thur., Nov. 7, 2019 from 3pm until 8pm at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, (four blocks south of Palatine Rd.) Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Mass Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 at 10am at St. Thomas Becket Church 1321 Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines.

Memorial donations in Gene's name may be made to the Western Golf Association Evans Scholars Foundation at https://wgaesf.org. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
