Gene M. Randich, First Lieutenant U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Helen nee Siedoff. Loving Father of Barbara (Brad) Smith, Karen Randich Stone and Russell (Deanne) Randich. Cherished Grandfather of Cager (Jessie), Justin (Lindsey), Travis (Maria), Elizabeth (Derek), Tom Jacob (Brianna), Megan (fiancé Tyler), Lindsey (fiancé Abraham) & Luke (fiancé Betty). Proud Great Grandfather of Audrey, Owen, Lucas, Preston, Ryker, Beckham, Zayn, Ezra & Baby Rollend. Dear brother of Roy (Fran) Randich & the late Gail (Beverly) Randich. Fond brother-in-law of many & uncle of many nieces & nephews. Gene was a proud alumnus of Purdue University with a degree in Civil Engineering where he received the Distinguished Engineering Alumnus Award in 1985. It was his honor to serve as First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army with expertise in surveying and mapping. As Executive Vice President & Regional Manager of DeLeuw, Cather & Co., during his 40-year career in the public transportation field he received numerous awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Engineers. He was a member of the American Legion of Evergreen Park 854. Amongst several hobbies he enjoyed fishing and golfing, was a member and Past President of Ridge Country Club. His loving, compassionate and gentle ways molded our lives & impacted others. His legacy will continue in the lives he leaves behind. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Germaine Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment private. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020