Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Gene Pingatore
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Joseph High School North Gymnasium
10900 W. Cermak Rd
Westchester, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Infant Church
1601 Newcastle
Westchester, IL
Gene Pingatore


1936 - 2019
Gene Pingatore Obituary
Gene Pingatore "Coach Ping", of Westchester, age 82. Loving father of Lisa (Mike) Crispo; proud grandfather of Erin, Kelli and Jack; beloved fiance of Jill Oakley; proud uncle of Frank (Kristin) Kasprzak, Nick Kasprzak and the late Robert E. Kasprzak; loving son of the late Annette and Frank; dear brother of the late Sandra; brother-in-law of Robert Kasprzak. Family and friends will be received at St. Joseph High School North Gymnasium, 10900 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. All to meet Tuesday at Divine Infant Church, 1601 Newcastle, Westchester for 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Annette Pingatore Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Joseph High School. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
