Gene Rosenfeld, age 92. Born January 18, 1928, passed away March 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Ruth; loving father of Paula Rosenfeld, Nancy (Howard) Clayman, and Julie (Dan) Dillon; devoted grandfather of Sivan (Zemach) Ben Moshe, Yael Sokol, Maddie Huzenis, Rose Dillon, and Thomas Dillon; and adoring great-grandfather of Eliyah, Uriah, Romi, and Atai. Gene came from the Chicago neighborhood Logan Square, where his parents had a little grocery store. Coming out of the Great Depression, he set his sights high and with determination, realized his dreams. He married beautiful Ruthie, and after living out west for a while, they moved to the Chicago suburbs to raise the kids. He was a naturally talented carpenter who could design and build anything, including the homes the family lived in. He built desks for the girls, a bar to entertain friends and elaborate basement playroom. Gene was as solid as the wood he loved. He was the one you could count on. He took charge and seemed to know everything. he was an avid fisherman and also loved books; Gene was a leader of Great Books for 22 years. He gave his time, talents, and treasures generously. Beloved by many, a celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Friends of Magen David Adom at www.afmda.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020