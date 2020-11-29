Gene Simon. Beloved husband of the late Maita Simon. Loving father of Sandy (Mark Broutman) Simon, Jay (Brenda) Simon, and Jeff (Judy) Simon. Proud Saba of Alex, Jordan, Elana, Annie, Elliot, and Zach. Dear brother of Laurie (the late Helen) Simon and the late Marty (Mary) Simon. Fond uncle of Leah, Debi (Luigi), Jerry (Stacy), and Bill (Karla). Devoted son of the late Harry and Edith Simon. Private graveside service Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12 Noon. Friends and family who cannot attend can watch live or view after the service at www.MitzvahFunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824).